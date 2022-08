Ryan Giggs arrives in court for domestic violence trial

Former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs has arrived in court, accused of controlling and coercive behaviour against ex-girlfriend Kate Greville between August 2017 and November 2020.

He is also charged with common assault against Ms Greville's younger sister, Emma.

Report by Brooksl.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn