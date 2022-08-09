Ryan Giggs arrives for day two of domestic assault trial

Ryan Giggs arrives in court for the second day of his domestic violence trial.

The former Manchester United footballer is accused of using "controlling and coercive behaviour" against his ex-girlfiend Kate Greville, as well as allegedly assaulting Ms Greville's sister, Emma.

A video recording of Ms Greville's police interview is expected to be played to the jury before she gives evidence in the witness box from behind a screen.

Report by Brooksl.

