Samsung Galaxy Fold 4 & Flip 4 LIVE HANDS ON LOOK! 🔥

Samsung Galaxy Fold 4 and Galaxy Flip 4 REAL hands-on look.

Unboxing the final leaked material of Galaxy Z fold 4 Z flip 4 camera specs including new 30X space zoom, 50MP GN5, Nightography, and a new under-screen camera with better pixels.

Samsung Galaxy Flip 4 to get 12% bigger battery with 4 hours battery usage gain along with much-needed 25W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy Z fold 4 and Z flip 4 are dropping their Z letter for simpler naming.

Official Unpacked to kick off with Galaxy Watch 5 Pro lineup on August 8th.