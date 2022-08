Indonesia Becomes Host of the MXGP Motocross World Race, Held in Sumbawa June 2022

The choice of Sumbawa as the location for the MXGP event completes the achievement of Indonesia's ability to hold a world racing championship.

Previously, Lombok, NTB successfully held the elite MotoGP race, the Asia Talent Cup, and was again appointed as the host of the World Superbike (WSBK) race in November 2022.