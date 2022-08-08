Is the U.S. Senate a "State Sponsor of Terror"?

As part of the anti-human policies of the Green New Deal and the Great Reset, the war being waged by the U.S.-U.K.-NATO in Ukraine is designed to prevent the emergence of an alliance of sovereign states committed to mutually-beneficial cooperation for development.

How can the creation of a New Bretton Woods system reverse the drive for reduction of the world's population being pursued by the global financial and corporate cartels, through sanctions, war, and the control of credit by private financial interests?