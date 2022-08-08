Is the U.S. Senate a "State Sponsor of Terror"?
As part of the anti-human policies of the Green New Deal and the Great Reset, the war being waged by the U.S.-U.K.-NATO in Ukraine is designed to prevent the emergence of an alliance of sovereign states committed to mutually-beneficial cooperation for development.

How can the creation of a New Bretton Woods system reverse the drive for reduction of the world&apos;s population being pursued by the global financial and corporate cartels, through sanctions, war, and the control of credit by private financial interests?