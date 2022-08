Pilot Suffers Heart Attack 6 Minutes After Landing in Dallas, Speaks Out— CHD.TV

Shortly after being mandated to receive a COVID-19 shot, pilot Bob Snow suffered a heart attack 6 minutes after landing a commercial flight in Dallas.

What would have happened if this occurred 10 minutes earlier?

Full story on #CHDTV with Michael Nevradakis, Ph.D.

+ US Freedom Flyers Josh Yoder