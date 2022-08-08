All 3 Men Involved With Ahmaud Arbery Killing Sentenced for Federal Hate Crime

All 3 Men Involved With, Ahmaud Arbery Killing , Sentenced for Federal Hate Crime.

On August 8, Gregory and Travis McMichael were sentenced to life in prison for the killing of Ahmaud Arbery.

CNN reports that both men faced federal convictions this year for interference with rights, a hate crime.

The men also faced attempted kidnapping and weapon use charges.

Neighbor Wiliam "Roddie" Bryan Jr., who was also involved in Arbery's killing, received a 35-year prison sentence.

CNN reports that all three men are already serving life sentences for state convictions on a series of charges, including felony murder.

Arbery's mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, and other members of Arbery's family asked the judge to give Travis McMichael the maximum possible sentence under federal law.

My son was shot not one time, not two times, but three times, Wanda Cooper-Jones, Ahmaud Arbery's mother, via CNN.

I feel every shot that was fired every day, Wanda Cooper-Jones, Ahmaud Arbery's mother, via CNN.

In February, the three men were found guilty of federal charges.

The jury accepted prosecutors' arguments that the men acted out of racial animus toward Arbery.

Requests by both Travis and Gregory's legal team to have the men serve their sentences in federal prisons were denied.

