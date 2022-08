Taiwan holds air raid drills ahead of potential Pelosi visit

Taiwan's capital held widespread air raid drills, with China warning the U.S. against a potential trip to the island by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Although Pelsoi has not made a final decision about whether she will visit the self-governing island, China's foreign ministry vowed to take "forceful measures" if the trip goes forward.

David Sacks, a research fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations, joined Lana Zak on CBS News to discuss.