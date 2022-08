Shrikant Tyagi case: Yogi calls emergency meet, seeks report and orders action | Oneindia news *News

BJP leader Shrikant Tyagi has been on the run since he was booked for allegedly assaulting and abusing a woman.

On Monday, the illegal structures outside his residence in Noida were destroyed as CM Yogi's bulldozers came into action.

Later, the Uttar Pradesh chief minister ordered the Additional director general of police (ADGP) to lead the search operations to nab the absconding politician.

