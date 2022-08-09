Mark Harper: Liz Truss' cost-of-living plan not up to task

Conservative MP Mark Harper says Tory leadership candidate Liz Truss' cost-of living-plan "is not up to the task", and would "give a lot to the highest paid, nothing to pensioners and little to those working full-time on the national living wage.

Harper adds that failure to support the most vulnerable households "during a very difficult winter" would be "incredibly electorally damaging".

Report by Brooksl.

