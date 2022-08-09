Richard Madeley shares his Olivia Newton-John anecdote

Richard Madeley contributed to commemorating Dame Olivia Newton-John by admitting he had never met her, but did remember looking at her poster.

Following the news that the Grease star has died at the age of 73, the Good Morning Britain presenter interviewed her close friend, the actor Jane Seymour.

As Seymour shared her personal memories of Dame Olivia, Madeley chipped in: "I wish I’d met her, I wish I’d interviewed her - it never happened.

"I always regretted it actually as the years went by." Credit: Good Morning Britain / ITV / ITV Hub