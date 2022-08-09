Oklahoma Storm Generates 'Gigantic Jet' Lightning Bolt

Scientists have captured data from a lightning bolt rising 50 miles into space which offers clues into the mystery of 'gigantic jets.'

Yahoo reports that the new research has the potential to explain why they shoot up into space as opposed to down towards the ground.

According to scientists, as many as, 50,000 'gigantic jets' , occur every year.

Yahoo reports that the enormous lightning bolt shot out of a thunderstorm in Oklahoma and was the most powerful 'gigantic jet' every studied.

Average lightning bolts carry, less than five coulombs, of electrical charge.

The Oklahoma 'gigantic jet' , generated an estimated , 300 coulombs.

We were able to map this gigantic jet in three dimensions with really high-quality data, Levi Boggs, Corresponding author and a research scientist at the Georgia Tech Research Institute (GTRI), via Yahoo.

Scientists have observed and studied gigantic jets over the past two decades, but recorded detections have been rare.

Researchers theorize that some unknown cause could be blocking the flow of electrical charge downward or in the direction of other clouds.

Records of the Oklahoma event show little lightning activity prior to the massive bolt of lightning shooting into the ionosphere