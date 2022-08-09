PGA Tour Files Motion To Keep 3 LIV Golfers Out of FedEx Cup Playoffs

Three LIV golfers, Matt Jones, Talor Gooch and Hudson Swafford, in addition to eight others, recently filed an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour.

The punishment that would accrue to these players from not being able to play in the FedEx Cup Playoffs is substantial and irreparable, Golfers' attorneys, via lawsuit.

And a temporary restraining order is needed to prevent the irreparable harm that would ensue were they not to be able to participate, Golfers' attorneys, via lawsuit.

On Aug.

8, the PGA Tour filed a motion in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California to deny a temporary restraining order to the golfers.

Despite knowing full well that they would breach TOUR Regulations and be suspended for doing so, Plaintiffs have joined competing golf league LIV Golf, .., Via motion, as reported by ESPN.

... which has paid them tens and hundreds of millions of dollars in guaranteed money supplied by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund to procure their breaches, Via motion, as reported by ESPN.

[Temporary restraining order] Plaintiffs now run into Court seeking a mandatory injunction to force their way into the TOUR's season-ending FedExCup Playoffs, .., Via motion, as reported by ESPN.

... an action that would harm all TOUR members that follow the rules.

The antitrust laws do not allow Plaintiffs to have their cake and eat it too, Via motion, as reported by ESPN.

ESPN reports that a hearing to consider the temporary restraining order is set for Aug.

9 in San Jose, California