BREAKING UPDATE ON TRUMP'S MAR-A-LAGO RAID!!! With special guest Pastor Ken Peters!

Corrupt FBI raid on Trump, Feds Inciting Civil War & Criminalizing Patriots.

What's Next?

Special Guest Pastor Ken Peters!

FBI raids former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, FBI searches Trump's Florida home as part of presidential records probe, Trump said in a statement that agents "even broke into" his safe, and much more!!!