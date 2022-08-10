BKP says "Relax" and talks about the raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago home and more

Last night the news hit regarding the raid at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.

For some it was an awakening.

Eyes are opening.

What really happened?

But in a situation like this it is best to gather facts and relax.

Just like the media likes to go off the rails and assume and predict news stories.

Donald Trump is a threat to the deep state.

Ronald Reagan knew there was a deep state.

The Bush family played into the deep state.

Only when Donald Trump took office did we pierce the armor of the deep state.

They know that they are finished with Donald Trump's second office.

We will dismantle all these beaurocacisy.

There are no coincidences that we have 1 week until the WY primary.

Liz Chaney will be primaried.

Trump exteniquiced the Bush’s and we will extinguish the Chaneys.