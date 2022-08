Trump supporters protest FBI raid on former US president’s Florida home | The World

Donald Trump supporters have gathered outside his Florida home in protest, after the former US President said FBI agents raided his Mar-a-Lago home.

The raid could relate to a probe into the removal and possible destruction of official documents.

Jared Mondschein, Senior Adviser at the United States Studies Centre, says an FBI raid on a former President’s property is unprecedented and it’s not easy to get a federal search warrant.