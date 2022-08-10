Amanda de Cadenet on her most important conversations, calling out companies who don't support women, and hosting Channel 4's Th

Podcaster, business-owner and true multi-hyphenate Amanda de Cadenet chats to Kate about creating her game-changing series The Conversation, supporting women and calling out companies who don't, and the strange turn of events that lead to her hosting Channel 4's The Word when she was just 15 years old.

