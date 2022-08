Giants Training Camp Winners & Losers: Daniel Jones, Andrew Thomas, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Yusuf Corker

New York Giants training camp is the talking point as we name the Giants training camp winners and losers in today’s show!

Giants news focuses on Daniel Jones after Jones had a bad practice on Monday and did not look good at Giants fan fest during the scrimmage.

NY Giants Now host Marshall Green shares his thoughts on the latest Giants training camp news in this video.