Oxfordshire village runs dry as 'extreme heat' warning looms

An Oxfordshire village has become the first place in Britain to run out of water during the driest summer for almost 90 years.

Thames Water has been forced to send water bottles and tankers to residents in Northend.

Report by Burnsla.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn