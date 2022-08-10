Pink Floyd’s Waters backs Russia, calls Biden a ‘war criminal’ over Ukraine

Roger Waters is defending dubbing Joe Biden a “war criminal,” accusing the president of “fueling the fire in the Ukraine.” The Pink Floyd co-founder labeled the act “a huge crime” in an interview that aired Saturday on CNN’s “Smerconish.”
