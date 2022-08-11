5 dead after fiery crash in Windsor Hills

Jeff Nguyen reports from Windsor Hills where CHP reports three adults, one infant and a fetus are dead after a multi-vehicle crash that caused at least two cars to burst into flames.
On Sunday, a vigil for the victims of the fiery crash in Windsor Hills also called for change in the way people drive so another..
A woman has been arrested the day after the Mercedes-Benz sedan she was driving plowed into multiple vehicles at an intersection in..