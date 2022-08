Isle of Skye shootings: Man, 39, charged with murder

A 39-year-old man has been charged with murder following a series of firearm incidents on the Isle of Skye and Wester Ross.

John MacKinnon, 47, died on Wednesday morning after reportedly going to help others.

Report by Burnsla.

