The Deep State's End Game

Democrats are failing on all fronts putting America first.
From trying to put a positive pin on a tanked Biden economy to going after their biggest political opponent using the force of the DOJ.
Steve Gruber reports.
Democrats are failing on all fronts putting America first.
From trying to put a positive pin on a tanked Biden economy to going after their biggest political opponent using the force of the DOJ.
Steve Gruber reports.
Tucker Carlson opener from Brazil - Today is the end of the 1st PRO-LIFE month! - Partnership with Rumble - More Republican elected..