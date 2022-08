Modi government set the deadline to join Atal Pension Yojana for taxpayers | Oneindia News *News

Modi government has set a deadline for the taxpayers to join the Atal Pension Yojana.

The deadline has been set for the 31st of August.

#AtalPension #IncomeTax #Pensionscheme atal pension yojana,atal pension yojana kya hai,atal pension yojana online apply,atal pension yojana modi,pradhanmatri atal pesion yojna,atal pension yojana chart,atal pension yojana (apy),atal pension yojana scheme,pension scheme,pradhan mantri atal pension yojana,pension,atal pension yojana calculator, English news, trending,latest news,Oneindia News, Oneindia English