Sunak supporter defends funding of new economic promises

Rishi Sunak supporter Mel Stride has defended the Tory leadership candidate's new pledge to find up to £10 billion of extra support for those facing soaring bills this autumn - as he took aim at Sunak's leadership rival Liz Truss's plans.

The backbencher said: "As an overall package it would be modest in terms of borrowing … and very different from Liz Truss proposals, which are tens of billions of pounds for unfunded tax cuts that get put on the country's credit card for our children and grandchildren to pay off." Report by Buseld.

