Truss supporter accuses Sunak of 'flip-flopping'

Liz Truss supporter Thérèse Coffey has accused Rishi Sunak of "some flip-flopping" and inconsistency in his economic approach, after he pledged to find an extra £10 billion to support those facing a rising cost-of-living.

The Work and Pensions Secretary said: "What I like about Liz is that she has been consistent in her approach, she is very clear on the Conservative principles she wants to adopt." Report by Buseld.

