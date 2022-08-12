'No reason to be alarmed' over drought, says environment sec

Environment Secretary George Eustice has sought to reassure the public after a drought was declared in southwestern, southern, eastern, and central parts of England.

He said: "There's no reason for people to be alarmed at all in that our water supply remains resilient … what we're doing at the moment really is taking some steps to try to be cautious about the way we use water resources just in case get a dry winter as well." Report by Buseld.

