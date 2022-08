'Nuclear catastrophy could happen' if Kiev continues to attack Zaporozhye NPP – Russia

The threat of a nuclear disaster is real, and the consequences are unthinkable if Ukrainian attacks on the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant continue - and the responsibility for that would fall on Western sponsors of Kiev, said the Russian Envoy at an emergency UN Security Council meeting, convened by Moscow.

RT’s Caleb Maupin reports.