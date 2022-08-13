San Francisco 49ers vs. Green Bay Packers NFL Preseason Watch Party

49ers vs. Packers live streaming for this NFL preseason week 1 game.

The San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers kick off week 1 of the NFL preseason with this game where Kyle Shanahan will take on Matt LaFleur and Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love without Davante Adams. Kyle Shanahan said starters on the 49ers roster like Trey Lance, George Kittle, Nick Bosa, Deebo Samuel, Javon Kinlaw, Arik Armstead, Brandon Aiyuk, and the rest of the starters that are healthy should play at least a little bit.

The latest 49ers news states that Trey Lance will get limited reps in the 49ers preseason game as expected.

Which 49ers training camp standouts will boost their stock to earn a spot on the 49ers roster?