Truth Today TV Episode 28 with Shahram Hadian 8/11/2022

FBI and IRS are now the Gestapo of our day, beware of the multi-faith groups (One World Religion), Muslim and Muslim Brotherhood rising, communists working overtime to criminalize Christians and Patriots, and much more!!

FBI attack on Mar-A-Lago reminds immigrant of Cuba 1959, IRS Pulls Job Post Detailing How New Accounting Agents May Use &apos;Deadly Force&apos; After Backlash, Eric Trump tells DailyMail.com what REALLY happened in FBI raid, Florida judge who approved FBI warrant for raid on Mar-a-Lago was assigned to Trump lawsuit against Clintons, and much more!!