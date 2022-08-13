Truth Today TV Episode 28 with Shahram Hadian 8/11/2022

FBI and IRS are now the Gestapo of our day, beware of the multi-faith groups (One World Religion), Muslim and Muslim Brotherhood rising, communists working overtime to criminalize Christians and Patriots, and much more!!

FBI attack on Mar-A-Lago reminds immigrant of Cuba 1959, IRS Pulls Job Post Detailing How New Accounting Agents May Use 'Deadly Force' After Backlash, Eric Trump tells DailyMail.com what REALLY happened in FBI raid, Florida judge who approved FBI warrant for raid on Mar-a-Lago was assigned to Trump lawsuit against Clintons, and much more!!