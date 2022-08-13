House Progressive Caucus leadership hold a press conference on the Inflation Reduction Act

House Congressional Progressive Caucus hold a press conference on the Inflation Reduction Act passage which aims to address taxes, health care spending, and climate change.
House Congressional Progressive Caucus hold a press conference on the Inflation Reduction Act passage which aims to address taxes, health care spending, and climate change.
Watch VideoDemocrats pushed their election-year economic package to Senate passage Sunday, a hard-fought compromise less ambitious..
Watch VideoDemocrats drove their election-year economic package toward Senate approval early Sunday, debating a measure with less..