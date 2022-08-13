FBI Raids Trump's Home: The Mask Comes Off/ Curtis Bowers
FBI Raids Trump's Home: The Mask Comes Off/ Curtis Bowers

With the FBI&apos;s raid on Trump&apos;s Mar-A-Lago, the Radical Left is signaling its intent to crush all opposition.

They are purposefully waging a public war on Trump to send a clear message to all patriotic Americans, &quot;We&apos;re coming for you next!&quot; The Deep State is arming 87,000 new IRS agents to terrorize all how don&apos;t submit to their mandates.

We are in a battle for our country on every level, and our elites are becoming more desperate as they see millions waking up.

Anything is possible before November.