FBI Raids Trump's Home: The Mask Comes Off/ Curtis Bowers

With the FBI's raid on Trump's Mar-A-Lago, the Radical Left is signaling its intent to crush all opposition.

They are purposefully waging a public war on Trump to send a clear message to all patriotic Americans, "We're coming for you next!" The Deep State is arming 87,000 new IRS agents to terrorize all how don't submit to their mandates.

We are in a battle for our country on every level, and our elites are becoming more desperate as they see millions waking up.

Anything is possible before November.