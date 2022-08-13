Need to Know News (12 August 2022) with Joe Olson and Maryman Henein

Reports have it that the FBI had a mole at Mar-a-Lago who told the FBI that Trump had documents he was not allowed to have and identified their location at the residence.

The fact that neither Christoper Wray nor Merrick Garland made any announcement or explanation in the wake of the outrage generated by the raid suggests it was a "dry hole" and that they came up with nothing that could justify what they had done.

Indeed, they even brought in a safe-cracker who opened Trump's personal safe--but it was EMPTY!

That the warrant was issued on Friday the 5th but only executed on Monday the 7th proves that there was no sense of urgency about the matter as though he were about to destroy crucial items of interest to the National Archives.

It even appears that the former Librarian was the figure who initiated this entire fiasco, which has now blown up in the face of the FBI and DOJ.

If there were to be an event that galvanized support across the nation for Trump, this was it!

Some are even speculating that Trump baited the FBI into taking this action, which has led even Trump critics (like Andrew Cuomo, former Governor of New York and a leading Trump critic) to side with him in this matter.

And my bet would be that it will motivate him to declare his candidacy for 2024 prior to the midterms, whereas before this event, he would have delayed until after.

As even high FBI officials have observed, this has been a "spectacular failure" for the agency and brought about its widespread condemnation with immense political benefits for Donald J.

Trump.