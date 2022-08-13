Author Salman Rushdie stabbed onstage in New York

Salman Rushdie, author of the controversial novel The Satanic Verses, was attacked by a man on a lecture stage in New York State.
Rushdie was rushed to hospital to treat his stab wounds, and the attacker was arrested.
The author Salman Rushdie has been attacked on stage as he was about to give a lecture in western New York state.
The Indian-born author, who had a $3.3 million bounty on his head issued by Iranian clerics over accusations of blasphemy in the..