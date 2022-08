Greg Hands: Government can't just freeze energy price cap

Tory MP and Energy Minister Greg Hands says the government cannot freeze the energy price cup because "it would drive energy suppliers out of business".

He warns that the UK is "not immune from global high energy prices" and that all "parameters" would need to be considered to "make sure it's an affordable solution for the country as a whole".

Report by Czubalam.

