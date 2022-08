"Boo For Fauci" at the Mariner's Game 8.9.22 in Seattle

It was "Boo for Fauci" night at the Seattle Mariner's game on 8.9.22 vs the Yankees, with Dr. Fauci throwing out the first pitch.

Our small group brought the signs and flyers encouraging fans to express their dismay with the mask mandates, lockdowns, and forced vaccination caused by his recommendations.