Mac Jones, Deion Sanders, and Giannis Antetokounmpo on Today’s SI Feed

Mac Jones makes his way into the NFL's top 100, Deion Sanders has some strong feelings about the Hall of Fame, and Giannis Antetokounmpo hints at the possibility of joining the Chicago Bulls in the future.

From Twitter to TikTok, Robin Lundberg has scoured social media so you don’t have to on today's SI Feed.