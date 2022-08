The Real Reason FBI Raided President Trump's Residence | Newest Effort To Prevent 24' Run | Ep 441

The fallout from the FBI raid on President Trump's Mar a Lago residence continues and an already divided nation is rapidly getting more tense.

Plus, this new explanation as to why the radical left would conduct the raid makes the most sense yet and is consistent with how they have operated against Trump in the past.

Karine Jean Pierre continues to downplay inflation, the dumbest man in America gets arrested in hilarious fashion and much more.