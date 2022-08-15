Droughts and Prophecy

Much of the Northern Hemisphere has been experiencing drought.

"About 60% of the EU and UK have been affected by drought, according to the European Drought Observatory." Is this affecting the food supply in the USA?

Is it affecting the food supply in Germany and other parts of Europe?

What about the Rhine River?

Is drought contributing to food price inflation?

Does the Bible prophecy food shortages and food price increases?

Do the Old or New Testaments deal with the subjects of drought or other weather matters?

Does God use weather matters to encourage people to repent?

Could the third seal of Revelation (the ride of the third horseman of the Apocalypse) have begun?

Steve Dupuie asks Dr. Thiel about these matters which he addresses in this video.