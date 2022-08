BlackPink, Lizzo, Jack Harlow & Maneskin Have Been Added To the 2022 VMA Lineup | Billboard News

Lizzo, Jack Harlow, BLACKPINK and Måneskin have been added to the lineup of performers for the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.

The show is set to air live from Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Sunday, Aug.

28, at 8 p.m.

ET/PT.