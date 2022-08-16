Trump's Passports Returned, Gascon Not Recalled, Zimbabwe Gold Coins, Project Riese

President Trump's passports were taken by FBI agents during the raid of his Mar A Lago home.

The passports, two expired and one current have been returned to the President.

Norah O'donnel had earlier reported the FBI did not have Trump's passports which was false.

More than 130,000 residents of Detroit are without water after a pipe burst that carries water from Lake Huron to the city of Detroit.

Gascon dodges recall in Los Angeles after observers are kept out of the counting room.

The L.A.

County Registrar has ruled that 195,783 signatures were not valid for varying reasons, including not registered, different address, mismatched signature and other reasons.

The largest reason given was "not registered" at more than 88,000.

Zimbabwe issues gold coins in varying weights, says program was successful and will be issuing smaller denomination coins soon.

84 Victims of child sex trafficking freed as well as 37 missing children found in "Operation Cross Country 12." Agents nab ten more terrorism suspects at U.S.-Mexico border.

Kenyan elections thrown into doubt some voting officials disowned the results shortly before deputy leader William Ruto was declared the winner.

The true winner is still in doubt at this time.

Report shows U.N.

Peacekeepers fathered and abandoned thousands of children in Democratic Republic of Congo over the past 20 years.

Allegations of abuse and rape have circulated for years in this region with little to nothing ever done about it.

London sex change clinic for children shuts down and is sued by 1000 families.

Justice Department refuses to release Mar A Lago affidavit.

Jim Jordan says that 14 FBI Whistleblowers have come forward so far.

Afghan refugees refuse free homes in Scotland and Wales.

Elon Musk writes column for Chinese censorship agencies magazine.

I look into Project Riese (Giant in German).

A nazi plan to make an underground command center in the Owl Mountains of Poland.

This project was never fully completed although many tunnels were dug out.

Two explorers claimed to have found a Nazi "gold train" in one of the underground tunnels filled with gold and jewels.

Is the Nazi Gold train story true?

How far did the Nazi's get in project Giant and were these tunnels being used for anything later on?

More news.