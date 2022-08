Distracted: China and Russia Prepare for War While Americans Mesmerized by Mar-A-Lago Mess

Donald Trump continues to blast the Department of Justice over the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, the resort home of the former president.

The Trump family plans to release surveillance camera video of the 9 hour raid.

Meanwhile, Russia and China continue to prepare for all-out war with the United States and its NATO allies.

However, few Americans see the storm on the horizon.