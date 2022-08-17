DOJ says unsealing Trump warrant affidavit would jeopardize investigation

The Justice Department on Monday told a federal judge that releasing the law enforcement affidavit used to obtain a search warrant for former President Trump's home would jeopardize an ongoing investigation.
