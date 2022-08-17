August 16 2022, St. Gerasimus of Cephalonia | GREEK ORTHODOX DIVINE LITURGY

Saint Gerasimus the New Ascetic of Cephalonia was born in the village of Trikkala in the Peloponessos.

As a young adult, he became a monk on the island of Zakynthos.

On the Holy Mountain he became a schemamonk and studied with the ascetics of Mt Athos.

Receiving a blessing from the Elders, the monk went to Jerusalem to worship at the Life-bearing Tomb of the Savior.

After visiting many holy places in Jerusalem, Mount Sinai, Antioch, Damascus, Alexandria and Egypt, he returned to Jerusalem where he became a lamp-lighter at the Sepulchre of the Lord.