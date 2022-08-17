Who Is Strictly's Helen Skelton?

Helen Skelton started her TV career in children’s television, presenting Newsround and Blue Peter on the BBC.

Whilst presenting on Blue Peter for 5 years she took on some incredible challenges, including completing the Namibia Ultra Marathon, cycling to the South Pole and kayaking over 2018 miles down the Amazon River.

Since then, she has presented shows across various channels, including Countryfile, several major sporting events for BBC Sport, ITV’s Lorraine, BT Sport’s FA Women’s Super League football matches, and more.