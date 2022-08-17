Derwin James Is Reportedly Now the NFL’s Highest-Paid Safety

ESPN's Adam Schefter says a source has confirmed that the L.A.

Chargers All-Pro safety has agreed to a four-year contract extension worth $76.4 million.

The deal resets the safety market with an average annual value of $19.13 million.

That reportedly makes James the NFL's highest-paid safety ever.

The agreement comes one day after coach Brandon Staley called James the "heartbeat of our defense.".

When I see him, I'm like, 'That's a defensive back,' because he can play anywhere.

He can play either safety spot, he can play corner.

, Brandon Staley, Chargers coach, via ESPN.

He can rush the quarterback and make an impact as a blitzer, he can make an impact in man-to-man coverage, .., Brandon Staley, Chargers coach, via ESPN.

... and then he can make an impact in zone defense, whether he's playing low or high -- and he's our signal-caller and the heartbeat of our defense, Brandon Staley, Chargers coach, via ESPN.

James was the 17th overall pick in the 2018 draft.

ESPN reports that so far in his career, James has 257 tackles, five interceptions, three forced fumbles and 5.5 sacks.

Last season, James had 117 tackles, two interceptions, three forced fumbles and two sacks in 15 games.

