Porsche 911 Sally Special - one-of-a-kind piece for a good cause

Porsche and Pixar Animation Studios have unveiled a very special Porsche inspired by one of the most popular 911s: Sally Carrera, the famous car from Disney and Pixar’s animated film Cars.

Like Sally Carrera, the 911 Sally Special is one of a kind.

There will only be one 911 Sally Special – and it’s the first time that Pixar has supported such a project.

The one-off car will be auctioned by RM Sotheby's on Saturday, 20 August 2022 as part of Monterey Car Week in California.

Auction proceeds will be donated to two charities.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit young women through a donation to Girls Inc.

The second portion will go to USA for UNHCR, an organisation that supports refugees from Ukraine.