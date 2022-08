Alex Jones Endorses Ron DeSantis Over Donald Trump, If the Governor Decides To Run for POTUS

Former Vice President Mike Pence stated on Wednesday that if invited, he would think about appearing before the House of Representatives committee looking into the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Pence's advisers claimed to the panel in June that former President Donald Trump put pressure on the vice president to reverse his loss in the 2020 election.