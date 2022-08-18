Ukraine Braces for Disaster As Nuclear Plant ‘Approaches Critical’

BBC reports that danger is growing near a nuclear plant in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, as the plant remains under fire from heavy shelling.

Since early March, Russian forces have occupied the site which is the home of Europe's largest nuclear reactor.

The area has been heavily shelled in the past two weeks with both sides blaming each other.

NATO has called on the United Nations to send inspectors to the Zaporizhzhia power plant, claiming the facility poses a serious threat to Ukraine and neighboring countries.

It is impossible to ensure the safety of the nuclear power plant while the Russian occupying forces are there.

It is the key concern that we all should understand, Denys Monastyrskyy, Ukraine's interior minister, via BBC.

According to officials, power to the plant could be cut off as Russia redirects electricity to Crimea, which it annexed in 2014.

Rafael Grossi, the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, warns that the strikes highlight, "the very real risk of a nuclear disaster that could threaten public health and the environment in Ukraine and beyond.".

Any military firepower directed at, or from, the facility would amount to playing with fire, with potentially catastrophic consequences, Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, via BBC.

For the sake of protecting people in Ukraine and elsewhere from a potential nuclear accident, we must all set aside our differences and act, now, Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, via BBC.

BBC reports that while Ukraine is unable to force Russia to relinquish control over the power plant, the country is focused on preparing for the worst.