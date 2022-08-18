The Dyslexia Fraud: How some people cheat their way to better exam results

Did you know that dyslexic students get 25% extra time in their GCSE and A Levels?

Did you know that you need to spend £2000 on an educational psychologists report to be diagnosed with dyslexia and thus get the extra time?

Did you know that some private schools hire educational psychologists to maximise the number of students who get extra time?

In some private schools, up to a third of the students get extra time because they are apparently dyslexic??

What are the costs to society of the dyslexia fraud?

This is the full video which I posted on Gulag tube.